New Publix location coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who live near Highway 231 and 390 will soon have a new place to shop for groceries.

”It’s going to provide some 300 to 350 jobs eventually,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

Construction has started on a new Publix in Panama City. The grocery store will be about 50,000 square feet including a liquor store.

“We’re going to be using some of the money that they generate through the one percent merchant fee. Re-invest it back into the road that’s going to be going from Highway 231 over to Highway 390,” Brudnicki said.

Building the economy, and also the city as a whole.

“Right now there’s only one shopping opportunity right there at the corner of Transmitter Road and Highway 231. This will create another one which is further up Highway 231. It helps extend the footprint of the city,” Brudnicki said.

With the Panama City Paper Mill closing down in the summer, the mayor says this new project could also benefit some of those workers.

“When one door closes, another one opens and so yes, two different industries. Hopefully, we’ll find something for those 450 people to be able to continue being productive in our area. I’d hate for anyone to be able to move,” Brudnicki said.

There will be an additional 10,000 square feet with two additional spaces available for other businesses to lease out in what will be the Panama City Centre lot.

The mayor expects the store to be completed by the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.