One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.
According to FHP Lieutenant Jason King, a 29-year old woman driving a silver Nissan Altima appeared to be driving at a high speed northbound on Woodleigh Road just off of Waverly Street.
According to troopers, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and attempted to correct before running off into a nearby ditch and overturning.
Three passengers were in the car. A 21-year-old woman from Fountain and 2 kids under 5 were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.