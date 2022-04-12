One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to FHP Lieutenant Jason King, a 29-year old woman driving a silver Nissan Altima appeared to be driving at a high speed northbound on Woodleigh Road just off of Waverly Street.

According to troopers, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and attempted to correct before running off into a nearby ditch and overturning.

Three passengers were in the car. A 21-year-old woman from Fountain and 2 kids under 5 were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.