Panama City commissioners postpone vote on spring break law

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all remember the chaos that broke out during spring break last month in Panama City Beach. Now, Panama City officials are searching for ways to keep it from happening across the bridge.

They recently spoke with business owners that serve alcohol to rethink safety measures.

City officials say they are looking to adopt a beach spring break law that would prohibit the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The late night ordinance also includes having functioning security cameras and adequate parking for businesses that are open past 2 a.m.

“We have to tweak what we’ve looked at,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “We’re going to make sure it’s business friendly, but we will lean toward safety.”

Commissioners made the decision today during their meeting to wait to vote on the ordinance in the next meeting which is set for April 26.

