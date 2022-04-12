Parts of Panama City to receive grants for revitalization efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parts of Panama City will get a helping hand as these areas continue to rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is granting money to four areas of the city. Downtown Panama City, St Andrews, Millville, and Glenwood will receive funding to spur economic growth and development.

”It’s a pretty exciting program,” Panama City commissioner Josh Street said. “It’s the first of its kind. So we’re just excited to have that groundbreaking chance to improve the community.”

City officials said local taxpayers will not be responsible for any of the funding.

They also broke down the amount of money each area will receive.

St Andrews will get close to $1.8 million, downtown Panama City will get more than $6 million, Glenwood will get more than $4.4 million, and Millville will get close to $1.2 million.

