Advertisement

Parts of Panama City to receive grants for revitalization efforts

Infrastructure in the Drummond Park area of St. Andrews will be fixed in the future.
Infrastructure in the Drummond Park area of St. Andrews will be fixed in the future.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parts of Panama City will get a helping hand as these areas continue to rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is granting money to four areas of the city. Downtown Panama City, St Andrews, Millville, and Glenwood will receive funding to spur economic growth and development.

”It’s a pretty exciting program,” Panama City commissioner Josh Street said. “It’s the first of its kind. So we’re just excited to have that groundbreaking chance to improve the community.”

City officials said local taxpayers will not be responsible for any of the funding.

They also broke down the amount of money each area will receive.

St Andrews will get close to $1.8 million, downtown Panama City will get more than $6 million, Glenwood will get more than $4.4 million, and Millville will get close to $1.2 million.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials...
Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City

Latest News

A new business has just opened its doors in the City of Lynn Haven and is already looking to...
New business dedicates grand opening to Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative
Bay and Rutherford win #1 Doubles at District Tournament
District Tennis #1 Doubles Finals, Boys and Girls
Strong defense, timely hitting pays off for Commodores Softball team
Gulf Coast wins second game of DH with Chipola
Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sleep in Heavenly Peace