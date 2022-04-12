PCB renourishment project taking longer than expected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beaches’ renourishment project is almost finished.

The project began in September and officials tell NewsChannel 7 it has taken longer than expected. According to the beach management consultant, the dredge is currently down as of Tuesday. But they are expecting it to be working again by the end of the week.

Lisa Armbruster, a beach management consultant for the Panama City Beach TDC, said there are about five days of dredging left once it starts working again.

”The number one reason for these projects and the number one reason we have done it in Panama City Beach so many times now is storm protection. Yes, there are recreational benefits, and there are wildlife benefits. But the number one reason for beach restoration and renourishment is storm protection. Protection of all of our upland property and our infrastructure,” Armbruster said.

Depending on the weather officials said they expect the project to be completed sometime in the next two weeks.

