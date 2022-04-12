Pedestrian seriously hurt in Panama City crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach man was seriously hurt after a crash on Highway 98.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the 55-year-old man was trying to cross Highway 98′s eastbound lanes near 15th Street around 10:40 Monday night. Troopers say a car driven by a 25-year-old Panama City Beach man driving on the eastbound inside lane hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested and is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

