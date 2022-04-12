Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies overhead. However, we may develop some patchy dense fog spots in typical low lying fog prone areas.

Temperatures are mild in the 60s for most, and dew points are on the rise into the low 60s as well. You may start to notice a bit more mugginess to the day ahead as southerly winds continue to increase our moisture content.

With plenty of sunshine this morning, outside of any early morning fog, we’ll warm up quickly. Temperatures reach the low 70s before lunch with highs today in the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland.

With the southerly winds drawing in more moisture from the Gulf, we’ll notice a bit more clouds developing into our afternoon. But we’ll stay mainly rain free today, and tomorrow.

With high pressure settled to our east, it’ll be hard for any significant precipitation to reach us. However, I can’t rule out a stray shower to show up in our skies as the clouds increase. It’s a less than 10% chance for a light shower or sprinkle today and tomorrow.

The boundary to our west finally moves through on Thursday with our best chance at seeing a shower or thunderstorm pass through. The front stalls out around the Southeast into the weekend where a few more scattered showers could pass through.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies in the morning turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a quiet early week forecast with the best chance of rain on Thursday.

