Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 12th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Tennis
Bay wins Boys #1 Doubles
Rutherford wins Girls #1 Doubles
South Walton Boys win Team title
South Walton Girls win Team title
Juco Softball
Chipola 5 Gulf Coast 2 Game 1
Chipola 2 Gulf Coast 4 Game 2
Northwest Florida 1 Tallahassee 2 Game 1
Northwest Florida 4 Tallahassee 3 F/11 Game 2
High School Baseball
North Bay Haven 13 Bay 0
Bozeman 17 Vernon 1
Blountstown 5 Marianna 7
Malone 1 Sneads 11
Poplar Springs 0 Ponce De Leon 11
South Walton 5 Walton 0
Franklin 1 Port St. Joe 5
High School Softball
South Walton 0 North Bay Haven 17
Port St. Joe 17 Blountstown 4
Vernon 13 Cottondale 8
Liberty 4 FSU 8
Poplar Springs 16 Laurel Hill 0
Chipley 14 Bay 2
Wewahitchka 5 Altha 3
Pace 5 Niceville 1
Arnold 11 Bozeman 3
Holmes 14 Graceville 0
Wakulla 6 Franklin 2
