Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 12th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Tennis

Bay wins Boys #1 Doubles

Rutherford wins Girls #1 Doubles

South Walton Boys win Team title

South Walton Girls win Team title

Juco Softball

Chipola 5 Gulf Coast 2 Game 1

Chipola 2 Gulf Coast 4 Game 2

Northwest Florida 1 Tallahassee 2 Game 1

Northwest Florida 4 Tallahassee 3 F/11 Game 2

High School Baseball

North Bay Haven 13 Bay 0

Bozeman 17 Vernon 1

Blountstown 5 Marianna 7

Malone 1 Sneads 11

Poplar Springs 0 Ponce De Leon 11

South Walton 5 Walton 0

Franklin 1 Port St. Joe 5

High School Softball

South Walton 0 North Bay Haven 17

Port St. Joe 17 Blountstown 4

Vernon 13 Cottondale 8

Liberty 4 FSU 8

Poplar Springs 16 Laurel Hill 0

Chipley 14 Bay 2

Wewahitchka 5 Altha 3

Pace 5 Niceville 1

Arnold 11 Bozeman 3

Holmes 14 Graceville 0

Wakulla 6 Franklin 2

