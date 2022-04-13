Banks Byers is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week has us focused on Mosley. And a senior by the name of Banks Byers, who’s excelled in football, baseball and on the academic side as well.

”Well to do well on the field, I’m trying to play at the next level, college football, college baseball, you’ve got to maintain a good average.” Byers told us. “And to be out here you have to maintain a good average. So just keeping your grades really just helps you not worry about anything. Just come out here and give your best. And give your best in the school, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”

And certainly playing football, and baseball, two sports with serious year-round time demands, requires Byers, who has a 3.8 grade point average, to truly focus on the books during school hours. ”Just make sure any free time you get in the classroom, get it done when I can.” Byers said “Because we’re out until six o’clock every day. So not much time to get it done at home. So really just focus as much as you can in school, as much as, as hard as it is, just get it done in school if you can.”

“Banks you know he’s just a great kid.” says Mosley head baseball coach Jon Hudson. “He brings a lot of energy to the field for us. And everything he does, he does at hundred percent. So it’s not surprising what his accomplishments are in the classroom. He’s the guy, you practice three of four days in a row and you look over and Banks is the guy diving around the baseball field. He’s the guy that when things get a little slow, he’s gonna, he’s gonna do something in the outfield. Make some crazy catch in the outfield for you. He’s like a sparkplug for our team. He keeps everybody up, and he’s just a good leader for us out there on the field.” “You know these guys are my best friends,” adds Byers “and they won a state championship last year. I wasn’t here. And I want to be a part of one this year. And to win it with your best friends this year would really be awesome. So I try to keep the team up, and keep things rolling. Just give us our best shot at winning State.” > The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

