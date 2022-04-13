Advertisement

BDS to get nearly $2 million from DeSantis’s state budget for teacher raises

By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the third year in a row, the state legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis have increased teacher salaries in Florida. The new $800 million budget is a $250 million increase over last year’s funding for teachers.

Locally, Bay District School officials tell us they’re always excited to hear about more money from the state for teacher salaries.

“The current (starting) salary is at $45,621 I think. The average (salary) right now is around $51,000 I believe and that’s without any increases for this upcoming year,” Bay District Schools CFO Jim Lloyd said.

And salary increases are exactly what teachers are about to see.

“In this upcoming year, we’ve got another I believe $1.7 million,” said Lloyd.

That money is being allocated from DeSantis’ new $800 million budget. This will go towards raising minimum teacher pay and increasing veteran teacher salaries in the state.

“It’s a goal obviously the teachers want and we want as well,” said Lloyd.

A goal Desantis has is to make the starting teacher salary $47,500 in the state.

“We’re real eager to get to the number as well,” said Lloyd.

Officials said they’re optimistic because it’s what the teachers deserve.

“Obviously teachers are the cornerstone of that, so trying to increase those salaries and recruit and retain great teachers has been our goal all the time,” said Lloyd.

District officials said negotiations for new teacher salaries won’t begin until they start to receive the $1.7 million dollars from the state.

“I’m pretty limited as to the details that I can give, but I can tell you and we’ve said this publicly before, that we’re very optimistic that we’ll be able to reach the $47,500 this year,” said Lloyd.

Officials said they’ve tried to push up starting negotiations, but they expect them to start within the next few weeks. Negotiations could last a couple of months, but officials said teachers can expect to see a raise next school year.

“Now whether it’s on day one or sometimes it gets pushed over to September, October before we finally settle. But, hopefully, we’ll be able to get it done a little quicker,” said Lloyd.

The new budget will bring the state from 26th to ninth in the nation for teacher salaries.

