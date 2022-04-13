Body found in river identified, death treated as suspicious

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A partially decomposed body found in the Shoal River near Dorcas is being treated as a suspicious death.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Monday a man’s body was pulled from the river after it was found tangled in a tree. Investigators say the victim suffered a single gunshot wound.

They also have identified the man, but have not released his name.

Investigators are treating the death as suspicious based on Wednesday’s autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.