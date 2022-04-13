Advertisement

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who makes recommendations on screenings and preventative medicine.

The decision to recommend early screenings in children for anxiety was based on a review of studies that evaluated screening tests in adolescents and the benefits of early treatment.

The task force found with moderate certainty that screening for anxiety in children older than 8 would lead to improving outcomes.

The draft report was released on the task force’s website on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Sparks
Man who fled authorities in Panama City Beach identified, search continues
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Body found in river identified, death treated as suspicious
Police say they seized $12,000 in counterfeit money.
Counterfeit money found in Panama City
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash

Latest News

Tyndall Academy celebrated Purple Up Day on April 14 to recognize the sacrifices military...
Purple Up Day is recognized at local school
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Two local grandmothers are dealing with double tragedies. One has a son who injured his back so...
Local grandmothers grieve over double tragedies
The Easter Bunny dropped hundreds of eggs out of a JCSO chopper.
Easter Bunny drops eggs out of JCSO chopper
Jon Borel is using poetry to help in his drug recovery.
Franklin County inmate uses poetry in drug recovery