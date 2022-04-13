The City of Parker is still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Parker suffered through heavy damage after Hurricane Michael, but officials said there are many new plans to rebuild in the works.

More than three years later, the damage around the city is still very evident. Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said the projects not only include homes, but commercial businesses as well.

“The development on Oak Shore Drive is one of the city’s proudest projects. They’re going to have a brand new apartment complex there that’s almost completely finished,” Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

Oak Shore Drive will have a new 400 foot fishing pier that is set to start being built by the end of April. Mayor Kelly said the whole project will be done by the end of this year.

A $400 million loan has been secured for Parker’s Sport Complex. Funding for a retention pond along Highway 98 and 11th Street has also been cleared.

“So that we could slow down or stop the flooding issues that we have in Parker, we have tremendous flooding issues,” Mayor Kelly said.

The Panama City Mill closure is another obstacle the city is dealing with. Many people in the community will be losing jobs, but City Officials hope rebuilding can help those impacted with new jobs.

“We will build more buildings and we will have more restaurants,” Mayor Kelly said.

A date for the Sport’s Complex and other projects has not been set.

