Advertisement

The City of Parker is still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Parker suffered through heavy damage after Hurricane Michael, but officials said there are many new plans to rebuild in the works.

More than three years later, the damage around the city is still very evident. Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said the projects not only include homes, but commercial businesses as well.

“The development on Oak Shore Drive is one of the city’s proudest projects. They’re going to have a brand new apartment complex there that’s almost completely finished,” Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

Oak Shore Drive will have a new 400 foot fishing pier that is set to start being built by the end of April. Mayor Kelly said the whole project will be done by the end of this year.

A $400 million loan has been secured for Parker’s Sport Complex. Funding for a retention pond along Highway 98 and 11th Street has also been cleared.

“So that we could slow down or stop the flooding issues that we have in Parker, we have tremendous flooding issues,” Mayor Kelly said.

The Panama City Mill closure is another obstacle the city is dealing with. Many people in the community will be losing jobs, but City Officials hope rebuilding can help those impacted with new jobs.

“We will build more buildings and we will have more restaurants,” Mayor Kelly said.

A date for the Sport’s Complex and other projects has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials...
Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City

Latest News

Banks Byers is this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week
850 Student Athlete of the week
A new business has just opened its doors in the City of Lynn Haven and is already looking to...
New business dedicates grand opening to Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative
Bay and Rutherford win #1 Doubles at District Tournament
District Tennis #1 Doubles Finals, Boys and Girls
Strong defense, timely hitting pays off for Commodores Softball team
Gulf Coast wins second game of DH with Chipola
Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing