February tourism numbers in PCB are breaking records

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Spring break in Panama City Beach is breaking records. Visit Panama City Beach does not have the numbers in for March but February still saw a large crowd.

Beach officials say the month of February 2022 is up 42.91% over 2021. So far 2022 in total is up 27.11% over 2021.

“Our numbers are compared to 2018, that is prior to Hurricane Michael and then of course the pandemic so that is really our benchmark year. We have far exceeded our numbers for 2018 last year and then rolling into this quarter as well.” Lacee Rudd, Public Relations Manager, Visit Panama City Beach, said.

Rudd also said they are expecting the upcoming holiday weekend to draw in a crowd as well.

