First responders hold mock DUI crash at Liberty County High School

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No one expects to lose their life or their loved one to drinking and driving, but it happens all the time.

“Most of them will never ever see anything like this, then they’ll be those who experience it first hand, then those who see it,” Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money said.

“It’s the trauma as a young adult, as a teen, going, ‘Wow, I can really lose my life. I lost a friend, I lost a classmate,’” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

That’s why local first responders wanted to bring a mock DUI crash to Liberty County High School.

“We want to make it as real as possible so the kids who are watching it can experience what it is that actually happens,” Money said.

“I think it’s real important for kids to see the reality that their age group are vulnerable as well to accidents and drinking and driving and hopefully it’ll encourage them not to do that,” Superintendent of Schools Kyle Peddie said.

The simulation began with the wreck, followed by a field sobriety test for the ‘driver,’ transporting one ‘passenger’ to a life flight helicopter, and finally, a next of kin notification for the ‘passenger’ who ‘died.’

“It’s really sad to see that happen and one of your loved ones can just be taken away and how their parents react to it,” Freshman Madelynn Richter said.

“Yeah, when his mom started crying it touched my heart just a little bit,” Junior Sara Manspeaker said.

Although it was only a mock DUI crash exercise, officials say they see things like this all the time, and they hope this encourages kids not to drink and drive.

“We’re here to just reemphasize the importance of staying sober and not making the bad decision of getting behind the wheel intoxicated,” King said.

Officials and first responders agree that your safety is their priority and always arrive alive.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Affordable Towing, Florida Public, Bristol Fire, Shands Care, Liberty County EMS, Peavy Funeral Home, and the school district all participated in this demonstration.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.