Advertisement

Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were found in his home during a search.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida have arrested a former YMCA camp counselor after they say they found images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children at his home.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating Isaac Gabriel Yunes on over 30 child pornography charges.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, detectives conducted a search in his home, where they say they discovered several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his device, as well as items linking Yunes to several Snapchat accounts that have been reported for child sexual abuse. Yunes attempted to destroy his cellphone and denied the allegations, according to detectives.

Police say Yunes worked as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019.

Yunes was taken into custody on April 8 and was transported to the Palm Beach County jail.

Yunes is being charged with possession of child pornography and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information on Yunes is urged by Palm Beach County detectives to call 561-688-4080.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Sparks
Man who fled authorities in Panama City Beach identified, search continues
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Body found in river identified, death treated as suspicious
Police say they seized $12,000 in counterfeit money.
Counterfeit money found in Panama City
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash

Latest News

Tyndall Academy celebrated Purple Up Day on April 14 to recognize the sacrifices military...
Purple Up Day is recognized at local school
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Two local grandmothers are dealing with double tragedies. One has a son who injured his back so...
Local grandmothers grieve over double tragedies
The Easter Bunny dropped hundreds of eggs out of a JCSO chopper.
Easter Bunny drops eggs out of JCSO chopper
Jon Borel is using poetry to help in his drug recovery.
Franklin County inmate uses poetry in drug recovery