Advertisement

Jackson Hospital receives $2.9 million for renovations

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Panhandle recently, Jackson County received a nice chunk of change. Some of that money is for those impacted by COVID.

“They call it the CDBG-CV grant, and they allowed each local government to submit one application for that program,” Grant Consultant David Melvin said.

Jackson Hospital in Marianna is one of the entities receiving money from that grant.

“It’s $2.9 million [for] renovating the third floor,” Melvin said.

The third floor of Jackson Hospital served as the location for COVID patients over the past few years. Now, that floor is getting a facelift.

At the outbreak of COVID, the hospital had to make last minute renovations to the third floor, like putting plywood on the windows and plastic in the hallway. With this grant, they will be able to make permanent changes.

“This will allow us to take all those machines out, take our boards out of the windows and put us back to normal,” Director of Engineering at Jackson Hospital Kevin Daniel said.

These changes mean both infectious disease patients and every day patients can be housed on the third floor.

“Adding a new HVAC system to our current facility, that’ll allow us to convert each individual room to positive or negative pressure or standard pressure depending on what the needs of the patient are,” Daniel said.

This will keep everyone involved safer.

“This is a great deal for us and it allows us to greatly reduce our risks,” Daniel said.

Officials say the $2.9 million provided by the state will cover the total cost of the renovations. Construction should begin in the next five to six months, and they hope to finish eight to ten months after that.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials...
Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City

Latest News

Banks Byers is this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week
850 Student Athlete of the week
A new business has just opened its doors in the City of Lynn Haven and is already looking to...
New business dedicates grand opening to Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative
Bay and Rutherford win #1 Doubles at District Tournament
District Tennis #1 Doubles Finals, Boys and Girls
Strong defense, timely hitting pays off for Commodores Softball team
Gulf Coast wins second game of DH with Chipola
Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing