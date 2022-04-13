Jackson Hospital receives $2.9 million for renovations

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Panhandle recently, Jackson County received a nice chunk of change. Some of that money is for those impacted by COVID.

“They call it the CDBG-CV grant, and they allowed each local government to submit one application for that program,” Grant Consultant David Melvin said.

Jackson Hospital in Marianna is one of the entities receiving money from that grant.

“It’s $2.9 million [for] renovating the third floor,” Melvin said.

The third floor of Jackson Hospital served as the location for COVID patients over the past few years. Now, that floor is getting a facelift.

At the outbreak of COVID, the hospital had to make last minute renovations to the third floor, like putting plywood on the windows and plastic in the hallway. With this grant, they will be able to make permanent changes.

“This will allow us to take all those machines out, take our boards out of the windows and put us back to normal,” Director of Engineering at Jackson Hospital Kevin Daniel said.

These changes mean both infectious disease patients and every day patients can be housed on the third floor.

“Adding a new HVAC system to our current facility, that’ll allow us to convert each individual room to positive or negative pressure or standard pressure depending on what the needs of the patient are,” Daniel said.

This will keep everyone involved safer.

“This is a great deal for us and it allows us to greatly reduce our risks,” Daniel said.

Officials say the $2.9 million provided by the state will cover the total cost of the renovations. Construction should begin in the next five to six months, and they hope to finish eight to ten months after that.

