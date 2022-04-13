Lynn Haven city leaders ask questions about FPL’s price hikes

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Power switching over to Florida Power and Light back in January changed more than just a logo, it also changed prices. Now, these price hikes have Lynn Haven commissioners asking questions.

“Is it a fair and reasonable rate? And I think that’s out of balance and I think the rates need to be looked at,” Commissioner Jamison Warrick said.

City leaders are bringing those questions to the Florida Public Service Commission.

“We’re asking them to take a look at what they’ve already looked at and make sure that you know doing audit that to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and making sure that it’s all fair and reasonable,” Warrick said.

At Tuesday’s Lynn Haven Commission meeting, city leaders agreed to send out letters to the board. And they aren’t the first ones.

“I know a lot of cities and counties they just wrote one letter to the Public Service Commission,” Warrick said. “We decided to write one to each individual Public Service commissioner.”

The letters express concerns over the rate hikes, reading they were quote, “prioritized to increase profits.” It’s something that not every commissioner agrees with.

“Even though I’m not happy about it, I have to pay it just like everybody else does but understand it’s kind of the times we’re living in right now so we can’t completely just throw a rock at the power company,” Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said.

According to the letter, price hikes are putting a strain on the city’s already tight budget. It reads the city will quote, “do I dare say it, raise more taxes to make up the difference.”

But commissioners said they don’t see that happening.

“We’re not going to be raising taxes to offset some of this,” Aldridge said. “That’s not going to happen at least not with me voting yes for it okay?”

The hope is they won’t need to take any extreme measures to offset these prices.

Commissioners are also asking residents to take a stand and sign a petition against FPL’s rate increase. There’s an active petition on change.org with more than 18,000 signatures.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.