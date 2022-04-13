Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say

Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say shot and injured a dog, leaving the animal for dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Boots the dog was shot in the face at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on Friday. He suffered a fractured lower jaw, causing several of his teeth to be knocked out.

Boots was taken to an emergency vet where he is currently recovering.

The investigation led police to Benjamine Brown, who they say surrendered Wednesday without incident.

Brown was arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said Boots will be adopted once he is fully healed.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Kristen Huntley is charged with child abuse.
Daycare worker accused of child abuse

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects
A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing south Alabama 2-month-old found safe
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location