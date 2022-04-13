Mobile home fire at Reid's Court & Trailer Park.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan, they received a call about a residential structure fire at 12:53 p.m on Tuesday.

When fire officials arrived they discovered a mobile home on fire off of Front Beach Road at Reid’s Court & Trailer Park.

Chief Morgan said they were able to put the fire out around 10 minutes after arrival and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Rescue, and the Navy Base.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

