New business dedicates grand opening to Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new business has just opened its doors in the city of Lynn Haven and is already looking to make an impact.

Through the initiative, the owners of Harvest One Realty are making sure every child in the county has a bed.

The initiative is called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, its sole purpose is to make sure no kid goes without a bed.

It’s an issue throughout Bay County as that number is higher than you’d expect.

“Right now we have about 500 children in our county that are sleeping on a floor without a bed,” Lisa Davis, Broker/Owner of Harvest One Realty Powered by Sellstate said.

Harvest One Realty held its grand opening Tuesday, but finding the perfect home isn’t all the real estate company is hoping to accomplish.

The veteran-owned and operated business dedicated its grand opening in support of the new Bay County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

Davis says this was something she felt compelled to do.

“I think that there’s such a great need for it. My husband and I have liked giving back. So that was one of the things, you just have to go on one delivery, and you’ll be hooked,” Davis said.

The faith-based business looks to not only make a change in the lives of children but the community as a whole.

“God told me, hey it’s something you needed to do. It’s all in our mission statement. This is Galatians 6:9, “never cease in doing good, and you’ll reap a harvest if you don’t give up.” So we just want to personalize service and tie it into the charity to be able to give back,” Davis said.

Ideally, the business would like to gift all 500 plus children a bed this year, however...

“Logistically, that’s probably not going to happen. So once we start doing the builds, we’ll probably aim to do two a month, which is probably a good number and if we can do more than that we probably will,” Davis said.

She says there are plans to work with other organizations such as Rooms with a Purpose in the near future. To help children across the county.

According to Davis, the beds, which have to be built, are sponsored by local businesses and the organization is able to make about 30 beds in three hours’ time.

Once they are built, they are delivered to a child in need that day with pillows and sheets and everything they may need to sleep in it that night.

The local chapter is currently building a core team. For those interested in helping visit the organization’s website.

