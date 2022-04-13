Panama City Commissioners approve grant to relocate sewer line

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parts of Panama City will be getting much needed improvements to its sewer system.

City Commissioners approved a grant worth more than $3.5 million.

The money will allow them to remove sewer lines inside of the bay. State funding will help pay for the project.

“So, what would happen is when we would get inundated with rain, the actual manholes that were located in the water would pop off and sewer would flow into the bay,” Panama City commissioner Josh Street said.

Street also said salt water intrudes into the sewer system when tides get too high. City officials say it’s a complex project and is expected to take more than a year to complete.

The exact location as to where the sewer line will be relocated is still in the works.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.