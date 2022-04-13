Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting disabled teen over four-year period

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled teen for years.(Donald Tong from Pexels via canva)
By KOLN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teen over the course of several years.

KOLN reports Lancaster County deputies were called to a Lincoln-area school on Tuesday following a report from a student who said they’d been sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

Police said the teenager was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, and a search warrant was then produced to inspect a man’s home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the teen explained to investigators that the assaults had been happening over the last three to four years.

Police searched a 53-year-old man’s home before arresting him Tuesday evening. Sheriff Wagner said the man is a convicted felon and had two firearms in his home.

The man was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Wagner said the 53-year-old had been arrested in Texas back in 2005 for indecency with a child but the charge was later dismissed in 2006.

KOLN reports it is not releasing the name of the man arrested to better protect the teen’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Kristen Huntley is charged with child abuse.
Daycare worker accused of child abuse

Latest News

Mosley outlasts Catholic Wednesday
Mosley outlasts Catholic Wednesday
Telecommunicators Week
Telecommunicators Week
Deadly Drugs
Deadly Drugs
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall