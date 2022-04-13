Advertisement

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mosley High School student has performed her way to the top spot in our 850Strong Student of the Week. Olivia Scott is a senior at Mosley.

She has been performing in plays since the second grade and is now the president of the Mosley High Drama Club, which is one of the largest clubs at the school. She was the lead in five performances in their most recent play ‘Singin in the Rain’.

Olivia is an honor student with straight A’s and her teachers say she is a great leader.

“There are some hard moments but it’s really fun because everyone in the club is so nice and they all enjoy it and they want to be there,” Olivia said. “I get to see everything come together and how the gears start turning when we have a show coming up and see how everything works together.”

After graduation, Olivia will be heading to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to pursue a degree in musical theater.

