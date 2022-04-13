Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see an uptick in the clouds and humidity in the next 48hrs with rain chances returning by Thursday. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy w/lows in the 60s. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph. On Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and humid. Highs will reach the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be S/SE at 10-20 mph. By Thursday AM a line of severe storms will weaken as it approaches and moves through our area. Rain chances Thursday will be at 70-80%. The rain chances remain but are lower as we head into the Easter weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

