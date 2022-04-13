Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds & humidity are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see an uptick in the clouds and humidity in the next 48hrs with rain chances returning by Thursday. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy w/lows in the 60s. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph. On Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and humid. Highs will reach the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be S/SE at 10-20 mph. By Thursday AM a line of severe storms will weaken as it approaches and moves through our area. Rain chances Thursday will be at 70-80%. The rain chances remain but are lower as we head into the Easter weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials...
Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's hourly planner.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we have a beautiful day ahead.
Monday Forecast