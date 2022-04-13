Advertisement

Volunteers of America of Florida receives money to build affordable housing

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Volunteers of America of Florida asked Jackson County Commissioners for money to build affordable housing, they were initially denied. Now, the organization will get the money after all.

In Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, the commissioners voted to approve $1.7 million for Volunteers of America of Florida. The organization plans to build 35 units of workforce and low income housing for the community.

We’re told these units will be built on State Road 73 South, just a few miles from the Jackson County courthouse.

“Since Hurricane Michael, there is a need for housing, not only across the country, but particularly here so that the workforce can stay and continue to contribute to the community,” Director of Operations for Volunteers of America of Florida Shawn Noles said.

Volunteers of America of Florida officials say they plan to start construction on these units by November, and they hope it will wrap up 12 months after that.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials...
Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City

Latest News

Banks Byers is this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week
850 Student Athlete of the week
A new business has just opened its doors in the City of Lynn Haven and is already looking to...
New business dedicates grand opening to Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative
Bay and Rutherford win #1 Doubles at District Tournament
District Tennis #1 Doubles Finals, Boys and Girls
Strong defense, timely hitting pays off for Commodores Softball team
Gulf Coast wins second game of DH with Chipola
Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing