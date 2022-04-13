Volunteers of America of Florida receives money to build affordable housing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Volunteers of America of Florida asked Jackson County Commissioners for money to build affordable housing, they were initially denied. Now, the organization will get the money after all.

In Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, the commissioners voted to approve $1.7 million for Volunteers of America of Florida. The organization plans to build 35 units of workforce and low income housing for the community.

We’re told these units will be built on State Road 73 South, just a few miles from the Jackson County courthouse.

“Since Hurricane Michael, there is a need for housing, not only across the country, but particularly here so that the workforce can stay and continue to contribute to the community,” Director of Operations for Volunteers of America of Florida Shawn Noles said.

Volunteers of America of Florida officials say they plan to start construction on these units by November, and they hope it will wrap up 12 months after that.

