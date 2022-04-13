Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Posh & Posies

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured Posh & Posies located in Lynn Haven. The boutique is a one-stop shop for clothing and accessories. The store gets new arrivals every week.

Caroline Nguyen and Cali Fitzgerald styled Sam and Jessica this week.

Caroline and Cali styled Sam in a coral-smocked dress with an open tie back.

Caroline and Cali styled Jessica in a black satin long sleeve bodysuit with a white and black skirt.

Caroline, the owner, encourages everyone to try on any outfit to see how it fits and to see how you can dress it up or make it casual.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Kristen Huntley is charged with child abuse.
Daycare worker accused of child abuse

Latest News

Dat Cajun Place 10th Anniversary LIVE Interview
Wear It Wednesday with Posh & Posies!
Wear It Wednesday With Posh & Posies 4/13
Olivia Scott is our 850Strong Student of the Week.
850Strong Student of the Week
Banks Byers is this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week
850 Student Athlete of the week