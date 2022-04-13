Wear it Wednesday styled by Posh & Posies

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured Posh & Posies located in Lynn Haven. The boutique is a one-stop shop for clothing and accessories. The store gets new arrivals every week.

Caroline Nguyen and Cali Fitzgerald styled Sam and Jessica this week.

Caroline and Cali styled Sam in a coral-smocked dress with an open tie back.

Caroline and Cali styled Jessica in a black satin long sleeve bodysuit with a white and black skirt.

Caroline, the owner, encourages everyone to try on any outfit to see how it fits and to see how you can dress it up or make it casual.

