Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a mainly quiet start on radar this morning. But we’ll watch for a possible light shower or sprinkle as clouds continue to stream into our skies from the west. It’d be a hardly umbrella worthy light shower or sprinkle if you do happen to catch it today.

Otherwise, we’re waking up fairly mild with most in the 60s this morning and feeling a little muggy. Under the mostly cloudy skies we’ll still warm up decently to the 70s by mid morning. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland.

The clouds are increasing in our skies as a frontal system sits largely to our west today. Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely over Louisiana and Mississippi during the day today. We’ll carry just a 20% chance for that light shower or sprinkle over our skies.

The better chance for rain over NWFL moves in tonight as the frontal boundary nears. We’ll expect to see a strong line of storms develop off this front over Louisiana and Mississippi and head our way overnight into Thursday morning. Storms may start up in our Western Counties of the Panhandle after 4am and then spread east into the morning commute over the rest of the Panhandle.

The good news is it appears as though the line will be weakening some as it moves in. However, a few storms could still be strong with gusty winds our primary concern.

The front stalls out over the Southeast into the end of the week. Positioning of the stalled out front will determine who sees the rain over our Easter Weekend.

As of now, the front appears to stall to our north Friday and Saturday where we’ll only carry a small or stray shot at a shower or storm. The front may drift south into Easter bringing a slightly better chance for scattered storms to NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy with a stray light shower or sprinkle possible but not likely. Highs today reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms moving in early Thursday morning around sunrise for most, or just before for counties in the far Western Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.