Advertisement

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the...
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the council members said they've secured $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund for a program called Engage, Enlighten and Empower to hold the Biden administration accountable for carrying out its Justice40 initiative.(WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council said Tuesday that the Biden administration hadn’t done enough to make good on its promise that 40% of all benefits from climate investment go to disenfranchised communities.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the council members said they’ve secured $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund for a program called Engage, Enlighten and Empower to hold the Biden administration accountable for carrying out its Justice40 initiative.

President Biden made the commitment in a sweeping executive order on his first day in office. The initiative has been held up as an unprecedented push to bring environmental justice to communities long plagued by pollution and climate inaction.

The three members of the federal environmental justice council leading the $14 million-dollar effort, Beverly Wright, Peggy Shepard and Robert Bullard, have been working closely with the administration on Justice40.

But Wright told members of the press that more needs to be done to “turn a novel idea into a project that works.”

The trio are combining philanthropic grants from the Bezos Earth Fund, $6 million from Shepard’s WE ACT for Environmental Justice, $4 million from Wright’s Deep South Center for Environmental Justice and $4 million from the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, to ensure federal funding from Justice40 “goes where it’s intended,” Shepard said.

The effort should “ensure equitable implementation of the Justice40 initiative at the state and local level and empower local communities to participate in the policy-making” that comes as a result of the initiative, a press release said.

The funds will go to educate grassroots organizations on the resources available to them through Justice40, inform state and local governments on how the money should be used, and develop a screening tool to determine where Justice40 funds are needed most, one that includes racial demographic data. Controversially a federal screening tool used by the administration does not take into account the racial makeup of communities.

There has been little change on the ground yet from the Justice40 pledge because the federal government is still trying to figure out which communities are most in need of the investment. In recommendations to the Biden administration, many reputable environmental justice advocates pushed for a methodical, intentional process for identifying disadvantaged communities and disbursing funds.

At the briefing, Wright and Bullard said they’ve seen past federal social and infrastructure projects fail to deliver on promises to disadvantaged communities and don’t want to see it happen again.

“There’s been a lot of really novel approaches at changing the lives of Americans in general that have worked out” benefitting just white Americans, Wright said.

Bullard pointed to discrimination in how flood relief was distributed in Texas, where the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice is located, as an example.

__

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Sparks
Man who fled authorities in Panama City Beach identified, search continues
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Body found in river identified, death treated as suspicious
Police say they seized $12,000 in counterfeit money.
Counterfeit money found in Panama City
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash

Latest News

Tyndall Academy celebrated Purple Up Day on April 14 to recognize the sacrifices military...
Purple Up Day is recognized at local school
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Two local grandmothers are dealing with double tragedies. One has a son who injured his back so...
Local grandmothers grieve over double tragedies
The Easter Bunny dropped hundreds of eggs out of a JCSO chopper.
Easter Bunny drops eggs out of JCSO chopper
Jon Borel is using poetry to help in his drug recovery.
Franklin County inmate uses poetry in drug recovery