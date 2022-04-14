Advertisement

Bay County Public Library’s New Digital Media Co-Lab

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Public Library has launched a new Digital Media Co-Lab Space for residents to use.

Sarah Burris, marketing coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about the features the Co-Lab Space has to offer.

It is a free space for the public to use, and classes are available to learn how to use the different media programs including photoshop, online sketchbooks, and podcast equipment.

To learn more about the Digital Media Co-Lab Space, watch the video attached to this story or visit the Northwest Regional Library System’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Sparks
Man who fled authorities in Panama City Beach identified, search continues
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Body found in river identified, death treated as suspicious
Police say they seized $12,000 in counterfeit money.
Counterfeit money found in Panama City
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash

Latest News

Ford and BCSO are partnering with Northwest Florida Health Network by creating a care...
Bay County’s C.A.R.E. Program
Camp Helen State Park invites you to join them for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.
Join Camp Helen State Park for a fun Easter Egg Hunt
Camp Helen Easter Eggs
Camp Helen Easter Eggs
One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was...
Bay County Library's New Digital Media Co-Lab Space Interview