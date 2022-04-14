Bay County Public Library’s New Digital Media Co-Lab

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Public Library has launched a new Digital Media Co-Lab Space for residents to use.

Sarah Burris, marketing coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about the features the Co-Lab Space has to offer.

It is a free space for the public to use, and classes are available to learn how to use the different media programs including photoshop, online sketchbooks, and podcast equipment.

To learn more about the Digital Media Co-Lab Space, watch the video attached to this story or visit the Northwest Regional Library System’s website.

