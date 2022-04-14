Bay County’s C.A.R.E. Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to help Bay County residents who are struggling with drug addiction.

Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about the program.

The Chemical Addiction Recovery Effort, or C.A.R.E., was launched in October 2021, but Vecker wants to ensure that residents are aware of this program and will utilize it.

For more information about the C.A.R.E. program, watch the video attached to this story or visit the Bay County Sheriff’s Office website.

