Advertisement

Bay County’s C.A.R.E. Program

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to help Bay County residents who are struggling with drug addiction.

Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about the program.

The Chemical Addiction Recovery Effort, or C.A.R.E., was launched in October 2021, but Vecker wants to ensure that residents are aware of this program and will utilize it.

For more information about the C.A.R.E. program, watch the video attached to this story or visit the Bay County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Sparks
Man who fled authorities in Panama City Beach identified, search continues
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Body found in river identified, death treated as suspicious
Police say they seized $12,000 in counterfeit money.
Counterfeit money found in Panama City
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a single-car crash in Youngstown.
One killed, three injured, including children, in Youngstown crash

Latest News

One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was...
Bay County Public Library’s New Digital Media Co-Lab
Camp Helen State Park invites you to join them for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.
Join Camp Helen State Park for a fun Easter Egg Hunt
Camp Helen Easter Eggs
Camp Helen Easter Eggs
One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was...
Bay County Library's New Digital Media Co-Lab Space Interview