UPDATE: Tyndall Parkway McDonald’s bomb threat cleared

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - UPDATE 9 p.m. 4/13/22 - Bomb threat has been cleared. Officials say it was just a backpack with personal electronics and items. No bomb detected.

At about 7:00 this evening the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious package “with wires coming out of it” at the McDonald’s on Tyndall Parkway.

Deputies and the BCSO Bomb Squad have responded and are on the scene. The restaurant has been evacuated.

Bomb technicians are evaluating the package, which is located in bushes near the building.

The investigation is ongoing. More information as it becomes available.

