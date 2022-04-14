BCSO: more potent drugs possibly spike overdoses in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug overdoses are on the rise across the country, and Bay County is no exception.

“Yesterday {Tuesday}, up in the Bayou George area we had three overdoses in a very short period of time. Together, two of those were fatal,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Bay County Sheriff investigators were able to tie all three overdoses together.

“They were all as a result of fentanyl, which we keep talking about the dangers of,” said Ford.

Officials say a greater potency of Fentanyl was introduced to our area.

“And believed to be connected together and we always worry that there’s a substance stronger than people think that it is and it’s deadly,” said Ford.

The deadly overdoses on Tuesday are a part of a significant rise in overdoses the sheriff’s office has been seeing. Year to date, there have been 58 overdoses with six resulting in death.

“Sheriff’s office alone in 2020, we responded to 159 overdose calls, 21 of those being fatal. In 2021, we responded to 199 calls, which is a 25% increase, and 28 of those were fatal, which is a 35% increase,” said Ford.

Officials say in Bay County in 2021, all agencies responded to 288 overdoses, resulting in 31 fatalities.

“If we had a mass shooting with 31 people that died or any other type of an accident, the community would be in an uproar over it,” said Ford.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Tuesday night to let people know there are deadly substances on the streets.

“We felt like we needed to warn people that you hear it referred to as “a bad batch” or “bad drugs” that are causing these deaths, but that’s not really the case with this. It’s just that it has a higher concentration of Fentanyl that puts it into a lethal range,” said Ford.

That’s why the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drugs.

“We’re very aggressive in taking drugs off the street. I think we’ve shown that time and time again with our drug unit and the amount of drugs they’re taking off the streets.”

Sheriff’s officials tell us they expect manslaughter charges to be made in the three related overdoses.

