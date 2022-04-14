Advertisement

At home workouts for a Summer Shape-Up

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today’s Summer Shape-Up is in full swing. The team brought in the experts Thursday morning for some at-home workouts.

Larry and Monica Lock with Workout Anytime Panama City Beach brought the team workouts to try at home that doesn’t involve any equipment.

Sam and Jessica tried frog squats to jumping jacks. They then tried quick feet to air squats.

Larry said doing a HIIT workout for 20 minutes 3 times a week, along with a healthy diet, can help lose a substantial amount of body fat.

To watch Sam and Jessica try their hand at these workouts, you can watch the full segments attached to the article.

