JCSO honors telecommunicators

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week is National Telecommunicators Week. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) honored their dispatchers today with a cookout and gifts.

Dispatchers are often the first people you call in an emergency, and they’re expected to be quick thinkers, while also staying cool, calm, and collected.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Officials have been honoring them all week, but sat down for a meal with them Wednesday to thank them for all they do.

“They don’t get to go on the scene and maybe have the closure that, say, a deputy or EMT would have, so it’s really important for us to take care of them and understand what their needs are and just help them in any way possible to kind of have some closure,” Captain Wesley Burch said.

Officials say JCSO has 15 dispatchers who answer 911 calls for a vast majority of Jackson County.

