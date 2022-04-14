Advertisement

Join Camp Helen State Park for a fun Easter Egg Hunt

By Alex Joyce
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Camp Helen State Park invites you to join them for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.

The Scavenger Hunt will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kids will get a designated age group hunt card, which they will take to explore the park.

After completing the Hunt, kids can return the eggs for a surprise.

Keep an eye out for the gold eggs which will bring a special prize.

The event is free, though it will be a $4 admission fee to get into the park.

The food truck vendors, That’s What Cheese Said and Gelato Love, will be at the park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Come explore the park and be sure to look out for the Easter Bunny this Saturday.

