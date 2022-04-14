New Point South Marinas at Bay Point and Port St. Joe opening this summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What was stripped down by a category 5 storm more than three years ago, will soon be a boater’s paradise.

“After Hurricane Michael, it really looked like a bomb went off,” David Demarest, Director of Public Relations for St. Joe Hospitality, said. “So it wasn’t a matter of just repairing a few boards, this stuff had to be completely rebuilt.”

The St. Joe Company took on the challenge of building back two torn-down marinas, the Bay Point Marina and the Port St. Joe Marina, better than before.

“You know the storm offered us the opportunity to have a blank slate, and things we wanted to change before but couldn’t, we were then able to,” Preston Sutter, General Manager for the Point South Marina at Port St. Joe, said.

The Point South Marinas at Bay Point and Port St. Joe didn’t just get new names, they also got new layouts.

Bay Point now has docks twice as wide and enough space for 127 boats.

“When we redesigned this, ample space on the beam which is the width and to accommodate these bigger boats,” Justin Bannerman, General Manager for the Point South Marina at Bay Point, said. “Also, in-slip pump-outs which is also nice because we don’t have to go to the fuel dump to pump out.”

Over in the forgotten coast, the new marina can hold 252 boats in the barn and 48 out on the water.

“We had more slips in the water before and we’re going to decrease that number so we can accommodate bigger boats and have more room to move around the basin,” Sutter said.

The two rebuilds together cost upwards of $30 million.

Not only is the St. Joe Company rebuilding marinas, but it’s also building one from scratch on the Intercoastal Waterway right by Latitude Margaritaville Watersound.

“That area is going to be no different from the rest of our area in a sense that people are going to want to be able to get out on the water. That’s part of the lifestyle and especially when you talk about Latitude Margaritaville. That’s part of their brand,” Demarest said.

The Point South Marinas at Bay Point and Port St. Joe are set to open up this summer.

If you’re looking to reserve a spot, you can visit https://pointsouthmarina.com/

