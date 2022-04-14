Advertisement

Police tell us how to prevent porch pirates from stealing packages

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Online shopping has increased since the pandemic, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Recent studies by Security.org say nearly one in four Americans have been victims of package theft since January 2022. They say 54% of Americans have been a victim of package theft at some point in their lives.

FedEx Delivery driver Jesse Langley said he’s noticed that people have been shopping more online.

“We’ve definitely seen a significant increase in the volume of packages,” Langley said.

Panama City Police Officers said installing a camera makes a huge difference to catch porch pirates.

“Now you got video to go with it so it kind of brings it to more light, " Panama City Criminal Investigations Sgt. Richard Thore said.

Thore said if a victim of package theft doesn’t have any surveillance footage, police turn to neighbors.

“We go to a specific house and say, ‘I see you have a Ring camera, can we get video?’” Thore said.

If installing a camera isn’t an option, there are a few other things people can do to prevent their packages from being stolen.

Thore said asking a neighbor who is at home to keep your package safe is one way.

“So that way it’s not just sitting out there, vulnerable, for somebody to come by and see it,” Thore said.

Scheduling a pick-up for your package is another way to prevent porch pirates. Always track your packages as well, so that you can make sure you’re home when it arrives.

