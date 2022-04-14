Advertisement

Rams introduce new girls hoops coach

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford High School officially has its new girls basketball coach in place. The Rams introducing Tony Davis Wednesday.

Tony’s a Chipley alum who has coached boys and girls basketball at Blountstown, Gadsden, and most recently, the last few years, at Mowat Middle School in Bay County. The coach getting a little emotional talking about how excited he was to be taking over, and working to build on the solid foundation coach Threatt has put there the last three years

”I’m excited, I’m overjoyed.” coach Davis told us. “(I’m) Real excited to be a part of this program. It’s a real successful program. The former coach did a great job with these girls and I’m looking forward to working with them. They’ve got a very young group of girls that can lead, that has been in the fire. So I’m excited about it. I think they have a great attitude. I’ve watched afar, and it’s just awesome to be closer to them now. "

The Rams coming off a 24-4 season, a district championship along with that record. Coach Jasmine Threatt having to leave the program to move to Virginia with her fiance.

