School custodian gets something he wasn’t expecting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hard work doesn’t go unrecognized at Breakfast Point Academy.

“Our teachers take care of those who take care of them, so that’s kind of how this all came about,” Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said. “A specific teacher saw a need that he needed something because he provides for them every day.”

That “something” was a new bike.

The teacher gave custodian Tony Ha $200 to spend on a new one.

However, Ha didn’t spend all of it on a bike.

“It was two little heated mugs that you can plug into a car and then some Skittles, and some jelly beans, and those were put in a little Easter egg and he put the rest in a thank you box,” Whitfield said.

Ha said he didn’t think spending all the money on himself was the right thing to do.

He wanted to give back to the teacher who gave back to him.

“I wasn’t sure,” Ha said. “I don’t want them to use their money on me, but they offered their heart. I took up their generosity.”

Ha got his bike earlier in the week.

He said it’s already made a substantial difference in his commute in such a short amount of time.

“The armrest where you hold the handle - it’s just a lot less strain on the back and you don’t have to lean over all the time,” Ha said.

The tires are also more protected.

Ha said getting the new bike gives him motivation.

“It makes me wanna do the same and work even harder for them and go beyond.”

Principal Clint Whitfield said he’s lucky to have Ha as a custodian.

