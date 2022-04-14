Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning with showers passing through. We’ll want to grab the umbrellas before heading out today. Rain will be likely at least for the first half of the morning commute, dwindling to a stray light shower by 8 or 9am.

Otherwise, it’s mild and muggy out with temperatures in the mid 60s. Dress comfortably for today as we’ll be rather humid. Temperatures still warm into the mid to upper 70s despite a lack of sunshine.

Clouds hang thick in our skies today after the rain from the morning fades. A few passing showers will still be possible into the afternoon or evening.

The good news is the frontal boundary that’s producing today’s rain will shift to our south tonight but stall out as it does so. That will push the rain mostly out of the forecast for Friday. We’ll only have a 20% chance for tomorrow with skies starting out cloudy and turning sunny into the afternoon.

Positioning of the stalled out front will determine who sees the rain over our Easter Weekend. As of now, the front appears to lift to our north Friday night. That may foster a bit more scattered storms into Saturday afternoon with a 40% chance for a shower or storm.

The front may drift back south into Easter bringing a slightly better chance for scattered storms to NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, rain likely in the early morning hours followed by a stray shower or weak thunderstorm into the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast a drier forecast for Friday with skies turning mostly sunny in the afternoon.

