Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight as we await a line of strong to severe storms moving through the panhandle. Lows tonight will stay into the mid 60s. Winds will be South at 5-10 mph. The storms will move in by daybreak Thursday. There could be strong to severe storms especially west of the panhandle. The storms will gradually weaken as they move eastward. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday. Rain chances will be 70-80% so take the umbrella with you Thursday. Rainfall totals will be 1/4″-1/2″. The rain exits by evening and Friday should be mostly quiet. For now the Easter Weekend remains unsettled with a chances of showers both days (40%).

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.