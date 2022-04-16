Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 15th
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
Mosley 6 Gulf Breeze 5 F/8
Freeport 1 Holmes 4
Houston Academy 6 Holmes 11
Sneads 16 Malone 4
Destin 0 South Walton 10\
Vernon 0 Port St. Joe 16
Gadsden 25 Poplar Springs 15
Laurel Hill 0 Paxton 10
Cottondale 4 Bay 0
North Bay Haven 1 Ft. Walton Beach 4
High School Softball
North Bay Haven 23 Mosley 7
Paxton 1 Baker 0
Juco Baseball
Northwest Florida 4 Gulf Coast 14
Pensacola 3 Chipola 8
Juco Softball
Pensacola 2 Chipola 1 Game 1
Gulf Coast 7 Northwest Florida 8 Game 1
Gulf Coast 6 Northwest Florida 2 Game 2
