Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 15th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Mosley 6 Gulf Breeze 5 F/8

Freeport 1 Holmes 4

Houston Academy 6 Holmes 11

Sneads 16 Malone 4

Destin 0 South Walton 10\

Vernon 0 Port St. Joe 16

Gadsden 25 Poplar Springs 15

Laurel Hill 0 Paxton 10

Cottondale 4 Bay 0

North Bay Haven 1 Ft. Walton Beach 4

High School Softball

North Bay Haven 23 Mosley 7

Paxton 1 Baker 0

Juco Baseball

Northwest Florida 4 Gulf Coast 14

Pensacola 3 Chipola 8

Juco Softball

Pensacola 2 Chipola 1 Game 1

Gulf Coast 7 Northwest Florida 8 Game 1

Gulf Coast 6 Northwest Florida 2 Game 2

