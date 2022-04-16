Easter Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Easter will be a warm, muggy, and cloudy one for NWFL.

A cold front will move through the Panhandle late Sunday and into early Monday morning. Out ahead of this front, we saw a few stray storms move through today. NWFL will be cloudy and mostly dry tonight. Easter Sunday will start off cloudy with rain chances increasing in the late afternoon. Expect spotty storms during the afternoon, mainly north of I-10. The best chance for rain will come Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

