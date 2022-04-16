Advertisement

Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually abusing four 8-year-old girls.(Prince William County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Police in Virginia have arrested a school employee after several girls told a teacher about inappropriate encounters happening at the school.

The Prince William County Police Department reports that 33-year-old Jonathan George Skocik, an IT specialist at John Jenkins Elementary School, was taken into custody and charged with sexually assaulting four 8-year-old girls while at the elementary school.

According to police, Skocik inappropriately touched four girls in his office between March and April 2022. The girls told a teacher what happened and the teacher alerted school administrators.

The 33-year-old was removed from the school and from any contact with children as detectives conducted their investigation. On April 15, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Skocik and he turned himself in.

Authorities said Skocik was charged with aggravated sexual assault and indecent liberties by a custodian. He is currently being held without bond with a pending court date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Heather's mom, Angella and her son, Kayson want answers.
Family of Heather Foulks demands answers
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating the case of a jet ski that...
PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Man’s identity released, suspicious death investigation continues

Latest News

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Sunday forecast
Easter Weekend Forecast
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised after they rescue driver from burning car