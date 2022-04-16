Experts say Floridians spend billions of dollars on Easter festivities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Retail Federation, Floridians will spend 20.8 billion dollars on Easter festivities. Bay County businesses have been preparing in advance for this holiday.

“We’ve doubled from last year to this year,” The Little Mustard Seed Assistant Manager Deana Rodriguez said.

Local stores like The Little Mustard Seed in downtown Panama City almost sold out of their Easter items. Rodriguez said parents love to buy bunnies and Easter baskets for their kids.

“They’re the Easter bunny for their children so they get excited over that,” Rodriguez said.

Jute and Palm is another store in the area. Even though the business is new, Owner Lesli Todd said they stocked up on popular Easter items.

“Children always want bunnies and then we have the little Easter mice,” Todd said.

Bay County has dozens of Easter events leading up to the holiday. While people hop around to shop, businesses continue to prepare for the “egg-stra” profit.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.