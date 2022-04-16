Family of Heather Foulks demands answers

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 24-year-old Marianna woman was found murdered in a wooded area in March 2021. So far, no arrests have been made. A year later, her family is demanding answers.

The family of Heather Foulks gathered at the Marianna courthouse Friday to help put her case back in peoples’ minds. It has been more than a year since she was found murdered on Hawk Street and they want answers.

‘I miss my cousin,’ ‘I miss my daughter,’ and ‘I miss my mommy,’ are a few phrases that were written on the signs outside the Marianna courthouse.

Heather’s mom said she was a compassionate person who loved her children deeply, and they want to find the person who murdered her.

There is currently a $2000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in Heather’s case.

”I want people to come forward that know something,” Heather’s mom Angella Taunton said. “Somebody had to have known something, or saw something, or know what had happened.”

We reached out to the Marianna Police Department on the status of the case, and they said it is an ongoing investigation but declined to comment further.

Anyone with information on Heather’s case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.