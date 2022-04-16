Advertisement

Green Gate Olive Grove opens in Marianna

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new business held a grand opening in Marianna Friday, and it will do more than help the economy.

Green Gate Olive Grove has now opened a store front in Marianna. Green Gate began when the Gist family bought an olive grove in Alford. They sell olive oil, balsalmics and more.

They also sell items from other local farms to create a local agricultural co-op of sorts.

”We work with Cherokee Satsumas, we work with Chautauqua Vineyards out of Defuniak, we work with Lazy Acres with their meat on occasion, we work with Smiley B Farms, and we’ve got a new one coming from Partners for Pets for next year,” Owner and Food Creator David Gist said.

Green Gate is located next to Milk and Honey just outside Marianna.

