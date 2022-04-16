Gulf Coast State College puts on a Easter Egg Hunt for the Community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Easter this Sunday, egg hunts are in full force this weekend.

The Gulf Coast State College Student Government Association held a community Easter egg hunt today.

They had more than ten thousand eggs, pictures with the Easter bunny, and lots of fun prizes.

“Today we had the community Easter egg hunt,” Taylor Gilmore, Student Activities Coordinator, said. “Where we had ages zero through ten and up out here hunting for eggs. So we had hunting for golden eggs. We’re also doing raffles for Gulf Coast gear. We had some cookies that we were giving away from Arc of the Bay. And then we also had our Easter bunny out here taking some selfies.”

This was an opportunity for families to get together and enjoy time together.

“The community came together,” Amanda Tolliver, Events Coordinator for SGA at Gulf Coast State College, said. “There’s a bunch of kids here, everyone’s having a good time.”

Kids enjoyed racing and searching for that elusive golden egg, while parents took photos for lasting memories.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.