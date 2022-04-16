Locals weigh in on gas prices ahead of Easter Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Easter weekend a lot of people usually hit the road to visit with family.

But for some folks, that won’t be the case this year, and they blame it on high gas prices.

“I mean the fact that we’re happy about $3.99 a gallon that’s awful,” Diana Songer, one Panama City local said.

Panama City ranks among one of the three least expensive metro markets in the state at $3.91, according to the latest AAA Gas Brief.

Many say the cost of gas is still pretty expensive, and that will keep them at home.

“Right now they are very high. Not sure really what the cause is I think there is a geo-political cause for it. But I also think some people take advantage of that,” Julianne Miller, another local said.

“I feel like it’s honestly a good thing but for us... wise. But for everyone else and the increasing price alone here. Forty dollars used to fill up my tank now it does not do so. Now it actually ends up being about I’d say almost three-quarters of my tank. Almost half, sometimes,” Tristen Brinkley, another local said.

People say they would like to travel for the holiday weekend, but they just don’t want to shell out the money.

“I’m not going to be able to travel up to the northern states this time around because I can’t afford it. Due to the increase in rent and the increasing of gas prices and everything else inflating too,” Brinkley said.

Others are gassing up but are doing their best to budget with the recent increase.

“I’m sitting here watching my gas so I don’t go over $20. It’s absolutely ridiculous. It is going down, but you know I travel a lot with work. So it takes a lot of me trying to figure you know out how I’m gonna pay for gas today, how I’m going to do this today. What’s going on with the gas it’s actually dropping a little bit, but it’s not a lot,” Songer said.

Earlier this week the state recorded its lowest prices in more than a month.

As of Monday, Florida’s average price of a gallon of gas was $4.07 per gallon and falling.

Now the state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, and 31 cents less than the record high established this time last month.

Behind the Panama City market ranks Pensacola at $3.89 and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.84.

As far as the most expensive metro markets ---

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton comes in at $4.27, Fort Lauderdale at $4.18, and Naples at $4.16.

